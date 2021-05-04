Candice Hare, of Clarkston, Wash., won $50,000 from an Idaho Lottery scratch-off ticket just two weeks after winning $200,000 from a ticket she bought from the same store. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Lottery

May 4 (UPI) -- A woman said she couldn't believe her luck when she won $50,000 from an Idaho Lottery scratch-off lottery ticket just two weeks after collecting a $200,000 jackpot from a ticket bought from the same store.

Candice Hare, of Clarkston, Wash., told Idaho Lottery officials she picked up a Blackjack Big Bingo scratch-off ticket from the Nomnom convenience store in Lewiston, Idaho, the same store where she had bought a $200,000 winning ticket two weeks earlier.

"I was hanging out with some friends and I got a bunch of tickets to play on Wednesday night," Hare recalled. "I scratched the bar codes and was just checking to see if they won. Then I got one that said I needed to sign it and to claim it at the Lottery."

Hare scratched off the rest of the ticket and discovered she had won $50,000.

"I had all the numbers on one line and the prize was $50,000. Nuh-uh, no way. I couldn't believe it happened again! People all over town are already asking to rub me for luck," Hare said.

Hare said she planned to treat herself to a shopping spree at Boise Towne Square before heading back home to Washington. She said the rest of the money will be invested.

"I want to come back to Boise with a $300,000 winner next," she said.