May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman making her morning commute captured video of an unusual sight on the highway -- a coyote running down the middle lane.

Tanika Campbell said she was on her way to her job in New Haven when she spotted the coyote sprinting down the center lane of Interstate 95.

Campbell posted a video to Facebook showing the coyote running alongside her vehicle as she took Exit 47 toward downtown.

The coyote's ultimate destination, and how it came to be running on the interstate, were unknown.