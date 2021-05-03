May 3 (UPI) -- A House Appropriations subcommittee hearing was delayed Monday when 22 minutes of audio from the movie Galaxy Quest played while members were speaking.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water meeting was held via Zoom and livestreamed online, where viewers noted the audio from 1999 sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest -- and, later, some disco music from The Village People -- was playing in the background.

Advertisement

The members of the subcommittee were apparently unaware of the audio issue until a recess was called to address the problem.

Appropriations committee spokesman Evan Hollander said the audio issue was the result of a problem with the House Recording Studio feed, not a member loudly watching TV with their microphone on.

"While the hearing itself was free of any disruption, HRS apparently decided to add a movie soundtrack over the discussion of energy and water projects," Hollander tweeted.

The hearing continued once the audio problem was resolved.