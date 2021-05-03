May 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record when one threw five flower leis around the other's neck in 3.18 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to break the world record for fastest time to throw and catch five flower leis (team of two).

Rush said he previously believed he had broken the record, but his attempt was disqualified on a technicality.

Rush and Hannon successfully earned the Guinness title when Rush managed to throw the leis around Hannon's neck in 3.18 seconds.