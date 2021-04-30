A Columbia, S.C., woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials her winning $300,000 scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash when she thought it was a non-winner. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

April 30 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her $300,000 winning lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash when she initially missed the winning symbol.

The Columbia woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she initially thought the $10 Carolina Bonus Cash scratch-off ticket she had purchased from the Speedway station in Columbia was not a winner.

The woman said she set the ticket aside to dispose of later, but as she was preparing to throw it into the trash she realized she had misread the ticket.

The ticket was a $300,000 top prize winner.

"It was amazing," she said. "I immediately signed my ticket."

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to buy a new house.