April 30 (UPI) -- More than 100 people donned swimming tails and plunged into the water at a Chinese resort to set a Guinness World Record for the largest underwater mermaid show.

The 110 divers wearing mermaid tails showed off their swimming skills and underwater acrobatics Wednesday at the Ambassador Lagoon inside the Atlantic Sanya resort on the island of Hainan.

The event, organized by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, the world's largest diving association, successfully set a Guinness World Record for the largest underwater mermaid show.

The mermaid show was organized to celebrate the hotel and resort's third anniversary.