April 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco conducted an unusual and difficult rescue when a dog fell into a narrow gap between two buildings.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control said the 12-year-old canine, nicknamed "Baby Jessica" by rescuers, had become stuck between two buildings on San Bruno Avenue, about 6 feet below a deck.

Rescuers said the operation was complicated by the narrow space and pipes, wires, loose boards and nails that adorned the gap.

The crew attempted to use a board provided by the building superintendent to give the dog a platform to walk to safely on, but the wood was too long and bowed under its own weight in the middle.

Rescuers ended up squeezing into the gap to hoist the canine to safety.

Baby Jessica was later reunited with her owner, animal care and control officers said.