April 30 (UPI) -- Police called to a Nova Scotia restaurant on a report of a COVID-19 lockdown violation discovered the alleged illegal customer seated at a table was actually a mannequin.

Mike Cormier, the owner of the Ardmore Tea Room in Halifax, said police visited his eatery Thursday morning after someone called to report someone was dining indoors at the facility in violation of shut-down orders.

"The officer got out and was looking in the window, and I saw her looking at the mannequin," Cormier told Global News.

He said he went out and spoke to the officer, who confirmed a caller had apparently mistaken the mannequin seated at a table for a human customer.

Halifax Regional Police spokesman John MacLeod confirmed officers were called to the restaurant Thursday morning on a report of "individuals not following public health directives."

"Officers attended and found there were no issues or violations at that time," MacLeod said.

Cormier posted a photo to the restaurant's Instagram page showing the mannequin with the police cars in the background.

"Please don't call the police on us. We are only open for takeout and delivery. No eat in, she's a mannequin to help with social distancing," he wrote.