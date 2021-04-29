April 29 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said scratching off a $500,000 lottery prize caused her to become so excited that she burned the dinner she was cooking.

Kristina Ritchey, 29, of Bell, told Florida Lottery officials she was cooking dinner when she decided to scratch off the 20X Crossword lottery ticket she had purchased from the Country Quick Shop store in Bell.

Ritchey said she was so excited to reveal a $500,000 prize that she forgot about the food.

"When I realized I had won, I ran to tell my fiance. We were both so excited that I completely forgot about the food and ended up burning our dinner -- it was worth it though," Ritchey said.

The winner said she already knows what she will do with the money.

"I've always said if I ever won the lottery, I would buy a house, and now I can," she said.