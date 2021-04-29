April 29 (UPI) -- Shoppers at a grocery store in Britain received a surprise when a loose cow turned up in the parking lot and was seen attempting to get inside.

Steve Shanyaski, who tweeted video of the cow, said he was preparing to go inside the Lidl store in Royton, Oldham, England, when a fellow shopper alerted him to the nearby bovine.

Advertisement

"I turned up at the Lidl with my little shopping list in my head and as I park up and get out of my car, this guy starts looking at me telling me to be careful," Shanyaski told the Manchester Evening News.

"I'm thinking, 'What's this guy want?' and he tells me there's a cow loose in the car park -- I couldn't believe it," he said. "There was a cow literally just running around, trying to get in the garage where they deliver the food."

Shanyaski said he watched as witnesses attempted unsuccessfully to capture the cow.

"People were starting to approach it, which I thought was a terrible idea," Shanyaski said. "That guy tried to grab it but, when it came towards him, he completely bottled it. He literally forgot everything we've ever been taught about bulls and wearing red."

He said the origins, and ultimate fate, of the cow were unclear.

"If you got a map out, you wouldn't be able to find a single place nearby that a cow could have possibly come from," he said. "It'll be one of those things I'll think about on my deathbed."