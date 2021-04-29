April 29 (UPI) -- An English professional golfer broke a Guinness World Record when he hit a ball 303 yards into a car driven by a BMW Touring Car driver.

Marcus Armitage, a golfer with the European Tour, visited Elvington Airfield, near York, with BMW Touring Car Driver Paul O'Neill to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the farthest golf shot caught in a moving car.

The distance to beat was 273 yards, set by golfer Jake Shepherd and former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard in 2012.

The pair said it took multiple attempts -- including one that broke the vehicle's windshield -- before they successfully broke the record with a 303 yard catch.