April 29 (UPI) -- A herd of 15-20 horses escaped from a paddock in South Africa and went galloping loose in a busy stretch of highway.

Drivers on the N2 highway in Umhlali, near Salt Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, spotted the horses weaving through traffic Wednesday.

Witnesses posted video showing the horses running in front of and alongside vehicles on the highway.

IPSS Medical Rescue said units arrived on the scene to find the horses had already safely exited the highway.

The horses were returned to their owners with help from the public. The family who owns the animals said the equines were not injured.