April 28 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to a potentially stinky situation when a skunk was spotted with a milkshake cup stuck over its head.

The Arvada Police Department said officers responded to the Apex Recreation Center after witnesses spotted a skunk wandering with its head stuck inside a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup.

The department posted a video to Facebook showing an officer carefully removing the cup without being sprayed.

"Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush," the post said.