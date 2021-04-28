Trending
Drivers on a Chicago highway got out of their vehicles to remove multiple mattresses that were blocking lanes of traffic.

The mattresses were spotted Wednesday morning in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290, the Eisenhower Expressway, and multiple vehicles were seen driving around the obstacles blocking the center lanes.

A driver ended up stopping his car to start dragging the mattresses to the side of the road, and he was soon joined by two other drivers.

The mattresses were moved to the left shoulder of the road.

The origins of the road obstructions were unclear.

