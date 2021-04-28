Kerrie Crouch of Calgary, Alberta, claimed an $81,171.80 lottery jackpot less than two months after she won the same amount from another drawing. Photo courtesy of the Western Canada Lottery Corp.

April 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian lottery player is celebrating her double dose of good luck after winning two jackpots worth more than $80,000 in under two months.

Kerrie Crouch of Calgary told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials she was shocked to discover her ticket for the Western 649 drawing, which she purchased from the Save-on-Foods store at Calgary's TransCanada Center, was her second $81,171.80 jackpot in under two months.

Advertisement

Crouch, who collected her prize from lottery headquarters in early April, won the sum in the Feb. 3 drawing, less than two months after winning the same amount from a Western Max drawing Dec. 18.

"I was completely shocked," Crouch said of learning she was a two-time winner. "It's very exciting!"

The winner said her first jackpot went into home renovations, paying bills and sharing with her family. She said her second prize will allow her to do more of the same.

"I'll finish the renovations we started to our kitchen and bathroom," she said. "When that's done, I'm going to get started on the basement."