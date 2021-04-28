April 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said a bear that ripped a hole in her screen porch to visit her pool has since made several visits to cool off with a swim.

Karen Bockrath of Naples said the black bear ripped a hole in her lanai screen about a month ago, and has since made multiple visits to swim in the pool.

"At least he's kind enough to use the same door he made in my screen for each visit," Bockrath told the Miami Herald.

Bockrath said she hasn't alerted wildlife authorities to her uninvited guest.

"I'm really afraid they would euthanize him. The mom is still around. I live in an area that hasn't been completely built up, lots of wooded area, lots of bears among other wild animals. My kids say I live in a zoo," she said.