April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a sheriff's livestock unit was called to help corral a loose cow found running free on the highway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a call came in about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday about a cow running loose in the westbound lanes of the East Freeway, near the East Beltway in Houston.

Gonzalez tweeted that a pedestrian was attempting to rope the animal when deputies arrived and summoned the livestock unit.

The responders were able to guide the cow to the nearby San Jacinto Funeral Home & Memorial Park. The bovine rested for a while before boarding a trailer.

The cow's owner said she had only had the animal for a single day before broke through a weak spot in her fence.

The sheriff's office said the cow was initially suspected of having caused a crash on the highway, but deputies later determined the incidents were unrelated.