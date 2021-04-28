April 28 (UPI) -- A British speed-eater broke a Guinness World Record by drinking a Capri Sun beverage pouch in 15.71 seconds.

Leah Shutkever, a speed-eater with more than 20 Guinness titles including most chicken nuggets eaten in 3 minutes and fastest time to eat 15 Ferrero Rocher, said one of the most challenging aspects of the Capri Sun record was mastering a technique for removing the straw from its plastic sleeve.

Advertisement

Guinness posted a video to TikTok showing Shutkever's official record attempt.

Shutkever finished with a time of 15.71 seconds, beating the record of 16.65 seconds, which was set by British man Declan Evans.