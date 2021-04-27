April 27 (UPI) -- A Venezuelan athlete was awarded a Guinness World Record after achieving a triple jump of 50 feet, 7.4 inches at a track meet.

Guinness announced that Yulimar Rojas is a world record holder after officials analyzed her long triple jump from the February 2020 Meeting Villa of Madrid competition in Spain.

Advertisement

Rojas was 24 years old when she triple-jumped to the 50 foot, 7.4 inch mark.

The achievement earned Rojas the title of 2020 Athlete of the Year from World Athletics.

"This record is unforgettable. The full stands, the adrenaline that I felt in every jump, and then the surprise to hear that I had succeeded in breaking the record -- it's a day that always remains in my memories and reminds me that with consistency we can all reach anything," Rojas told Guinness officials.

Rojas is preparing to compete in the 2021 Olympic Games.

"The Olympic gold is waiting for me," she said.