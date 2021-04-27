April 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to the median of the Massachusetts Turnpike to conduct an unusual rescue of a raccoon stranded at the top of a light pole.

The Newton Fire Department responded with a ladder truck Monday when a raccoon was spotted stranded atop a street light on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

A video recorded by witness Ari Herzog shows firefighters climbing the ladder and using a pole to ensnare the raccoon and carry it to safety.

The raccoon was brought down in a box, but Herzog said that once the firefighters reached the ground the animal broke free and ran away from its rescuers.