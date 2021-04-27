April 27 (UPI) -- A development in London is preparing to open the world's largest freestanding acrylic pool structure -- a transparent-bottom pool suspended 115 feet over the ground.

EcoWorld Ballymore said the Sky Pool connects the 10th stories of the Embassy Gardens skyscrapers in London's Nine Elms neighborhood.

The swimming pool, designed to be the world's largest freestanding acrylic pool structure, was created by architects Arup Associates, engineers Eckersley O'Callaghan and aquarium designers Reynolds.

The pool, scheduled to be officially unveiled in May, is 82 feet long and stretches from one building to the other, with a transparent bottom allowing swimmers to look all the way down to the ground.

"Once you swim off, you can look right down. It will be like flying," Brian Eckersley, director of Eckersley O'Callaghan, told CNN.

The pool is 10 feet deep and contains nearly 415 tons of water.