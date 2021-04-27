April 27 (UPI) -- A professional soccer team from Toronto had their practice in Florida interrupted by "a massive alligator" that invaded the field.

Toronto FC was holding a closed practice Monday on a field in Orlando when the alligator wandered out onto the grass.

The team posted a video to YouTube showing players giving the unusual visitor a wide berth.

"All I can tell you is this -- there was an alligator, a massive alligator," Toronto coach Chris Armas told Sky Sports. "And my players are running towards the alligator as I went the other way. Listen we talk about fearless and aggressive round here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment."

The team was preparing to face Mexico's Cruz Azul in Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match.