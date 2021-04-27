April 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a pickup truck driver reached the end of his 300-mile journey and discovered a great horned owl was embedded in the front grill of his vehicle.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida said volunteers responded to assist the pickup truck driver, who reported he had seen an owl fly out in front of his vehicle on the road, but didn't discover until the end of his 300-mile trip that the owl had broken through the front grill and become stuck.

The owl was carefully extracted from the pickup truck and taken to a facility where it was given fluids, pain medication and laser therapy treatment.

The bird was found to be suffering from swelling and a cut to one of its elbows, but is expected to make a full recovery.