April 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket to help pass the time while filling up her gas tank ended up winning a $125,000 prize.

The Anderson woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was on her way home from work when she stopped at the Sphinx gas station in Anderson to get gas for her vehicle.

Advertisement

The woman said she bought a $5 Money Mayhem ticket to scratch off while waiting at the gas pump.

"I was hoping to win enough to go out to dinner," the player said. "But I took that ticket straight home."

The ticket revealed a $125,000 jackpot.

"I thought my eyes were blurry," the winner recalled of when she revealed the prize.

The winner said she ended up asking the woman at the next gas pump to take a second look, and she confirmed it was a top prize winner.