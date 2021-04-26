April 26 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responded to a home where residents looked into their backyard pool and found an alligator taking a swim.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Heather Harris was summoned to a St. Petersburg home on a report of a scaly trespasser taking a dip in the swimming pool.

The sheriff's office posted photos to Facebook showing Harris holding the gator after its mouth was taped shut. The post said Harris "had to play lifeguard and kick this guy out of the pool."

"Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn't a gator inside the pool first," the Facebook post said.

The sheriff's office said it was "another interesting day in Tampa Bay."