April 26 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people with the first name Josh gathered in Nebraska with pool noodles for a battle royal that began as a joke on social media.

Josh Swain, 22, an Arizona college student, said he was bored during the pandemic in April 2020, so as a joke he sent a message to a few people who shared his name and challenged them to duel him in one-year's time in a Nebraska park.

Swain said the joke soon turned into a real plan, and Saturday, hundreds of Joshes gathered with pool noodles in Lincoln's Air Park to battle it out.

The event began with Swain and another Josh Swain, who hails from Omaha, playing rock paper scissors for the rights to their name. The Arizona student won the initial contest, and the event then turned to the pool noodle melee.

A 4-year-old boy named Joshua Vinson Jr. was declared the winner of the pool noodle battle, and was presented with a Burger King crown and hoisted into the air to a round of cheers from all of the Joshes there.

The Joshes collected 300 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln and raised more than $8,000 for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center Foundation in Omaha.