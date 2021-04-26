April 26 (UPI) -- NFL star Rob Gronkowski returned to his alma mater, the University of Arizona, to break a world record by catching a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet above the ground.

Gronkowski, who was serving as an honorary coach alongside former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi for the ASU Wildcats' game Saturday, donned a jersey bearing his old university No. 48 to make the Guinness World Record-breaking catch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer made the catch on his third attempt, celebrating with his trademark "Gronk Spike."

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise that bar to another level, baby," CNN quoted Gronkowski as saying after the catch. "And I just raised that bar to this level."