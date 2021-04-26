April 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man kept a garden hoe balanced on his nose for 1 hour and 41 minutes to reclaim a Guinness World Record he previously set at 40 minutes.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he originally set the record for longest duration balancing an object on the nose in 2017, when he balanced for 40 minutes, beating the then-record of 30 minutes.

Rush said the record has been beaten multiple times since 2017, and he decided to take on the most recent record of 1 hour, 30 minutes.

He said the challenges for the record included the weight of the object, which Guinness required to be at least 2.5 pounds, causing the cartilage in his nose to deform, which was both painful and threw off his center of balance.

Rush said he stood for the first 1 hour and 37 minutes and dropped the hoe four minutes after sitting in a chair for a total time of 1 hour, 41 minutes.