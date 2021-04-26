April 26 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut said an escaped cow led its owner and officers on an hours-long chase through several neighborhoods.
The Fairfield Police Department said a call came in about midnight related to a loose cow in an intersection. Officers pursued the bovine alongside the animal's owner.
The cow led its pursuers on an hours-long chase, and was photographed walking past the Country Cow Deli.
The animal was corralled about 2 miles from where it initially was spotted. It sat down, refusing to move for more than an hour. Police said the bovine eventually was returned to its owner's home.