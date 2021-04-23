Elizabeth Coker-Nnam of Upper Marlboro, Md., won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket her brother gave her as a late birthday present. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a belated birthday present from her brother had to forgive the gift's tardiness when she won a $500,000 jackpot.

Elizabeth Coker-Nnam of Upper Marlboro, Md., told Virginia Lottery officials her brother gave her a Premier Cash Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery as a late gift a few days after her birthday.

Coker-Nnam said she forgot about the ticket for a few weeks until she was on the phone with her brother and decided to scratch it off while they were talking, revealing a $500,000 top prize.

"I screamed! He screamed! We both screamed!" Coker-Nnam said.

The winner's brother, who purchased the ticket at the B.O.B. at the Pentagon in Arlington, accompanied Coker-Nnam to collect her prize.

"If I'd known it was that, I'd have kept it," he said.

Coker-Nnam said her winnings will help her make sure her brother gets a memorable gift for his birthday.