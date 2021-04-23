April 23 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman who heard a loud noise in front of her home discovered a bear had ripped a hole in her garage door.

Rose Louizos said she was at her family's Avon home when she went outside to investigate the sound coming from in front of her garage.

Advertisement

"I was actually inside, and I hear a sound and I thought it was a squirrel and I came to the front and probably a good chunk of the door was gone," Louizos told WFSB-TV.

A bear had apparently approached the garage and ripped a hole in the door.

Avon police said bear activity in the area has been high, with two of the animals breaking into cars and trashing their interiors in the past month.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there have been more than 90 bear sightings in Avon so far this year.

"Bears just woke up in the last few weeks. What we are seeing now is pretty typical of this time of year where sightings of bears increase. They are up hungry and looking for food source," DEEP official Will Healey said.

A family of bears was caught on camera earlier this month just across the street from the Avon home where the mother bear was photographed watching through the glass door while a resident made brownies in 2017.