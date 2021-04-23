April 23 (UPI) -- Video footage of a high school track meet in Utah is going viral after a dog ran out onto the track and was the first across the finish line in a relay race.

The video, filmed on the track at Logan High School, shows Gracie Laney in the lead during the last leg of a relay race when a dog, named Holly, darts through the crowd of runners and passes Laney just before she crossed the finish line.

Laney said she heard the crowd getting loud and assumed a human runner was approaching her from the back.

"I did notice that the crowd was going kind of crazy," Laney told KSL-TV. "But, you know, it was a big meet, and so I just thought there's a lot of people here."

Laney officially came in first in the race, but Holly crossed the finish line right before her.

Holly's owners said the canine caught a glimpse of a baton being passed in the race and pulled her leash from an owner's hand. The owners apologized for Holly's behavior, but Laney said there was no harm done.

"I honestly am just glad that we didn't get hurt," she said. "It's a fun experience."