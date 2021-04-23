April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said they captured a lemur spotted wandering loose in a neighborhood -- but another of the primates is still at large.

The Davie Police Department said Friday a lemur had been captured in a Southwest Ranches neighborhood and a second lemur was believed to still be on the loose in the area.

The lemurs were first spotted Thursday in Cooper City, police said.

Police said they have not yet determined the origin of the animals and are asking the owner of the African primates to come forward.

The captured lemur was taken to a licensed facility for care while the investigation is ongoing.

Lemurs are legal to keep as pets in Florida with a permit from the state. Officials said the owner of the escaped lemur could face a citation if they are found to have been keeping the exotic pets without a permit.