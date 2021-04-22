April 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family hired a professional treasure hunter to investigate decades-old rumors of money hidden in their home -- and he found $46,000 under the floorboards.

Keith Wille, of Groton, Conn., said he was contacted by a Western Massachusetts family who told him about a rumor of a large sum of money that was concealed in their home in the 1950s.

The family said they had hired carpenters to look inside walls and underneath floors in the past, but no trace of the rumored cash was discovered.

Wille said he took his metal detector into the family's attic and it signaled there was something underneath the floor boards. A look with his endoscopic camera revealed a metal box hidden under the floor.

Wille and the family pulled up the floorboards and opened the box, discovering $46,000 cash wrapped in original bank straps dating to the 1950s.

A family member who identified herself as Karen said the discovery came after many years of wondering if the stories of the hidden money were true.

"I'm just glad it was finally found," Karen told WFSB-TV.

She said the family has not yet decided what to do with the discovered cash.