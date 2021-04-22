April 22 (UPI) -- A theme park in Malaysia was awarded a Guinness World Record after installing a water slide measuring 3,645 feet long.

The Penang Escape theme park, operated by the SIM Leisure Group, was awarded the Guinness record for the world's longest inner tube water slide after it opened in the Teluk Bahang rain forest on Penang Island.

The water slide measures 3,645 feet long, more than three times the previous record of 1,168 feet.

Guinness shared a video showing highlights from the four-minute ride.

Sim Choo Kheng, chief executive of Sim Leisure Group, said the idea for the slide came from his desire to create a water slide ride that would last for more than a few seconds.