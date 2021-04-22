April 22 (UPI) -- A Texas police SUV is temporary out of service after a dove chose it as the location for her nest and hatched a pair of eggs.

The Carrollton Police Department said the SUV was taken off the road March 30 when an officer discovered a mother dove had built a nest and laid a pair of eggs.

The department said the eggs now have hatched, but the SUV will be kept parked until the babies leave the nest.

"We aren't really sure exactly when they were born because momma keeps hiding them under her wings," Carrollton Police spokesperson Jolene DeVito told KTVT-TV.

"We suspected they'd been born over the weekend, but yesterday was the first day both she and dad totally vacated and gave us a peek."