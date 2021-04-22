April 22 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian airline is commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster by offering an aerial tour of the site.

Ukrainian International Airlines announced it is teaming with Chernobyl Tour, a company specializing in Exclusion Zone tourism, to offer an aerial tour of the nuclear power plant site and the abandoned city of Pripyat on April 25, the 35th anniversary of the disaster.

The airline said the plane will pass over the city at an altitude of 2,950 feet, the minimum allowed, and in-flight information will be provided by guides from Chernobyl Tour.

Tickets for the Embraer 195 passenger jet flight, which will begin and end at Kiev's Boryspil Airport, are on sale for $106.