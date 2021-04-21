Gloria Walls and Gary Daniel, of South Carolina, said they thought they had "hit the big time" with a $500 lottery prize until they scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket two months later. Image courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

April 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple who thought they "hit the big time" with a $500 lottery prize found their lucky streak wasn't over when they won $1 million just two months later.

Gloria Walls and Gary Daniel, of Clover, S.C., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials they bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Harris Teeter store in Gastonia, N.C.

Advertisement

"When I scratched off that number '9' I couldn't speak and the tears came down," Walls said.

The number earned the couple a $1 million jackpot.

"About two months ago, we won $500," Walls said. "We thought we hit the big time then!"

The couple said they are still getting over the shock of their big win.

"We can't believe that we did it," Walls said.