April 21 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky said a buffalo that escaped from its owner's property managed to elude capture overnight.

The Lexington Police Department said a call came in about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday from a resident who said a loose buffalo had broken through their fence.

Police determined the animal had escaped from a neighbor's property.

Lt. Larry Kinnard said police contacted Animal Care and Control, but were told the animal was too large for the department to handle.

Kinnard said the buffalo eluded police Tuesday night and the search was called off about 7:45 p.m.