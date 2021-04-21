April 21 (UPI) -- An Illinois man paid tribute to his deceased father by bowling a perfect 300 game using a ball that contained some of his dad's ashes.

John Hinkle, 39, a two-time NCAA bowling champion for Western Illinois University, said his father, John Hinkle Sr., introduced him and his brother, Joe, to the sport of bowling when they were very young.

Hinkle said his two-handed bowling technique means he is only allowed two finger holes in his ball, so he had the thumb hole on his ball filled with some of his father's ashes after the older Hinkle died in 2016.

"I was talking to my brother and told him, 'I'm shooting a 300 with this ball," Hinkle told WMBD-TV. "And Joe said, 'Do it!'"

Hinkle's prediction came true April 12, when he rolled a perfect game at Landmark Lanes in Peoria.

"I had tears in my eyes in the 11th and 12th frames. I couldn't tell you where that last ball went, I had so many tears just throwing it," Hinkle said.

Hinkle, who has bowled several 300 games during his time in the sport, said the game was especially significant since his father had never quite managed to shoot a perfect game.

"It's special. Dad shot 298, 299, never had a 300. I had goosebumps, chills," Hinkle said. "He was there."