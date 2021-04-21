April 21 (UPI) -- A jogger in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park captured video when he caught the attention of a bear that followed him down the trail.

Evan Matthews wrote in a YouTube post that he was taking a "casual run" in the park an was about a half mile from his car when he noticed a bear was following him.

Matthews captured video showing the bear following him as he walked on the trail. He said he decided to walk instead of run to keep the bear from confusing him for prey.

"I don't care if you're hungry. I'm not your food," Matthews tells the bear in the footage.

Matthews said he wanted to make it clear to the bear that he wasn't one of the predator's usual targets.

"I kept talking to it to show that I was a human and not to be mistaken for another animal," Matthews wrote.

He said the bear followed him for several minutes before wandering away.

"Not all bear encounters are the same. In most cases, I've been able to just go around the animal. But this one was interested in me, so I had to change its mind," Matthews wrote.