April 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Canada came to the rescue of a dog who knocked their owner's vehicle out of park and took an accidental joyride.

The Edmonton Fire Rescue Service in Alberta said a crew was summoned about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when witnesses reported a dog was alone inside a vehicle that was rolling down Guardian Road.

Advertisement

EFRS personnel said the dog had been left alone in the car.

"It appears that the dog had popped the vehicle into neutral causing it to move," EFRS spokeswoman Brittany Lewchuk told CTV News.

The dog was successfully rescued from the slow-moving vehicle.

"The dog was rescued and there are no reported injuries to the dog or citizens," Lewchuk said in an email to the Edmonton Journal.