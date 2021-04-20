April 20 (UPI) -- Swimmers at a Thailand beach were shocked when a 5-foot water monitor lizard emerged from the woods and took a swim alongside some humans.

Nam Sudarat, a visitor to the beach on the island of Ko Hong, captured video as the monitor lizard swam just feet away from human swimmers.

Sudarat said the lizard appeared to ignore the humans as it swam through the water.

Local wildlife officials said they are familiar with the lizard, which they said is a male known to visit the beach sometimes to collect food scraps. They said the lizard is known to be friendly and does not post a danger to beachgoers.

The lizard encounter took place just weeks after a water monitor wandered into a 7-Eleven store in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, and climbed the shelves before being removed by authorities.