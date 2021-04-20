April 20 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman who found some baby photos in a cookbook she found at a thrift store used Facebook to find the girl from the photos and return them to her.

Robyn Filley said she was shopping at a thrift store with her husband, Chris, when she found some old photographs inside a cookbook for sale.

Filley got permission from the store to take the photos, which showed a baby girl with family members, and try to find the family who might be missing them.

"I was like I want to post them online and try to find the family, because pictures are just everything to people. And the little girl looked so loved, so I was like I have to find the family," Filley told WNKY-TV.

She posted the pictures to Facebook with a plea for locals to help her identify the family.

Filley said the post had been up for a little over a day when she received a message from Haley London, the girl from the 20-year-old photos.

London said the handwriting on the back of the photos appeared to match her grandmother's writing.

"I immediately called my nana and I was like, 'Did you donate a cookbook?' And she was like, 'Yeah, I did, why?' And I was like, 'I'm pretty sure you left some of our pictures in there and someone found them.' She just started laughing, she was like, 'There's no way.' And I was like, 'No, it really did happen,'" London recalled.

Filley and London met up in person to exchange the photos.

"She said as soon as she found them she immediately knew that she wanted to find who they belonged to, and I just thought that was so thoughtful and generous to take the time to put a picture on Facebook and see what's gonna happen," London said.