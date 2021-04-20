Mika Lewis told Kansas Lottery officials she arrived early for an appointment to have her vehicle tires changed, so she stopped into a store and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $10,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

April 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman said arriving early for an appointment to get her vehicle's tires changed led to her winning a $10,000 lottery jackpot.

Mika Lewis of Olathe told Kansas Lottery officials she was early for her appointment to have her vehicle tires changed, so she stopped into the Price Chopper store in Olathe to pick up some scratch-off lottery tickets.

Advertisement

One of Lewis' tickets, a $2 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner game, turned out to be a $10,000 top prize winner.

"I was sitting in the waiting room at the tire shop when I scratched off the ticket," Lewis said. "At first I just assumed I was looking at the ticket wrong. There's no way I won that much. But eventually, after checking and double checking, I started to realize that it was real and I had won!"

Lewis said a worker at the shop noticed how she was checking and rechecking her ticket.

"He looked over at me and said, 'Did you just win the lottery?'" Lewis recalled. "I was still in shock and all I could say was, 'Well, yeah, I kind of did!' He congratulated me and started laughing as well."

Lewis said she is making plans for her winnings.

"My daughter is about to graduate with her master's in Atlanta, so we already have a trip planned for that," Lewis said. "I'm thinking now that trip might turn into a real family vacation in Florida! The rest will probably just get put into savings for now."