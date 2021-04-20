April 20 (UPI) -- Police in California said they ended up in an unusual chase when a loose llama or alpaca was spotted running on the highway.

The California Highway Patrol's Sonora station said troopers responded Monday to a report of a loose animal on Highway 49 in Tuolumne County.

The CHP said in a Facebook post that officials aren't sure if the animal is a llama or an alpaca.

"Luckily, a local resident with knowledge of these animals was able to assist us by corralling it into a fenced area and prevent it from getting hit by a vehicle on the highway," the post said.

The animal is being cared for by Tuolumne County Animal Control while officials attempt to identify its owner.