April 20 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at a New Jersey diner said an aggressive goose is protecting his brood in the parking lot and has been attacking humans who get too close.

Witnesses said the male goose has frequently been spotted in the parking lot at the Park West Diner in Woodland Park and has been acting threatening toward customers and employees.

At least one man has been knocked over by the goose and left with bruises on his face from the bird's pecking.

Experts said male geese are known to be aggressive this time of year because they are protecting their eggs. Canada geese are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.

"If you go near their nest, they will come after you, they don't bite, but they'll clam on you and you'll have a black or blue mark that will last a month or so," Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCanto told WABC-TV.

He said male geese usually stay close to the nests where their mates are tending the eggs.

"Just like us, you know we're here to protect our little ones and we would do anything in our power to protect them, it's the same thing," DeCanto said.