April 19 (UPI) -- A pair of police officers in Singapore were caught on camera rescuing a giant monitor lizard that wandered out into a busy road.

A group filming for educational website Just Keep Thinking spotted the lizard in the middle of Republic Avenue in Kallang on Sunday and flagged down a pair of nearby police officers.

Advertisement

The group filmed as one of the officers grabbed the lizard by the tail and pointed the reptile toward the side of the road, attempting to coax the reptile into walking to safety on its own.

The lizard did not cooperate with the officer's attempts, leading him to lift the monitor and carry it to the side of the road, eliciting cheers from onlookers. The officers left the lizard near the shoreline of the Kallang Basin.