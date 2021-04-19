April 19 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who repeatedly hit $1,000 prizes on his favorite scratch-off lottery game finally hit the big one with a $100,000 prize.

Michael Hatch, of Liberty, told Missouri Lottery officials he likes the Triple Cash Crossword scratch-off tickets because he finds them "more satisfying" than other games.

Hatch said he was on a recent grocery outing when he dipped into a Pleasant Valley convenience store for lottery tickets.

"I'd bought some groceries, then I stopped at QuikTrip and bought some tickets," Hatch said.

Hatch said he scratched his tickets off at home and discovered one of them was a $100,000 top prize winner.

"I was in a state of shock for about an hour," Hatch recalled.

Hatch said it was his first top prize win, but the Triple Cash Crossword previously earned him multiple $1,000 prizes.