April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said a lost lamb found wandering loose in a roadway spent the night in a jail cell before being reunited with its owners.

The Garda, Ireland's national police force, said officers were called to a street in Clonmel, Tipperary, where drivers reported seeing a lamb wandering solo in the road.

The lamb was rounded up and the Garda tweeted photos of the animal spending the night in a jail cell while officers worked to identify its owners.

Police said the lamb was returned to its owner the next morning.

"This little fella was found over the weekend by Gardai in Clonmel after he became separated from his flock," the Garda tweeted. "Many thanks to the person who phoned this in after locating him on the road. He was cared for overnight and returned to his grateful owner yesterday morning."